Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PFS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 31,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,470. The company has a market cap of $876.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $23,526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

