Provident Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,400 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $216,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $23,132,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

