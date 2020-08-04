Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBIP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.