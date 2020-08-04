Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 228,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,445. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.