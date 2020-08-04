Raven Protocol Trading Down 9.9% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 million and $43,904.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02011619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00195462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00112038 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

