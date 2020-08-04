Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.94. 21,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

