Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $15.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.35 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $63.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.11 billion to $65.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $68.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

