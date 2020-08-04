Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,246,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

