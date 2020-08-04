Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akouos (AKUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) recently:

7/21/2020 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,665. Akouos Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

