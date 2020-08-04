Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KONE OYJ/ADR (KNYJY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS: KNYJY):

7/21/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/20/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/5/2020 – KONE OYJ/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 8,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

