Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.