Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.72

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 669060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $617.71 million and a PE ratio of 276.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.