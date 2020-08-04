Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.03

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 33700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

