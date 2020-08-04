Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.59. 7,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

