SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 35,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,203. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 195.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

