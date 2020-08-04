SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.60. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 28,575 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 195.22%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

