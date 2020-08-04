SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,307. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SANDVIK AB/ADR worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

