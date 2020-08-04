Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

