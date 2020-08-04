Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 2,635 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

