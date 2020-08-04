Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 4,365 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.67. 148,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

