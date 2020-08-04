Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,941. The company has a market capitalization of $366.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

