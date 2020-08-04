Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.84. 371,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.