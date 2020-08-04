Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 333,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

