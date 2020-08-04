Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 612.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.89. 53,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

