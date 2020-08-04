Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,316 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.78. 1,750,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

