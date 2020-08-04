Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

