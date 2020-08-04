Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 146,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

