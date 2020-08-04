Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Raised by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 19,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.37.

