Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 5,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

