SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.46

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 12069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 345.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.