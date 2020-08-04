Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,470. The stock has a market cap of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

