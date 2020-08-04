Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. 34,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

