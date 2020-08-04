SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,933. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

