Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0014

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $644,244.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.35 or 0.05166389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00053406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,294,576 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

