SGS (SGSOY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SGS (OTCMKTS: SGSOY):

7/29/2020 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2020 – SGS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2020 – SGS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2020 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – SGS is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/26/2020 – SGS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2020 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of SGS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 43,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SGS Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.63.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

