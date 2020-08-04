Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Grows By 6.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in AGCO by 34.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AGCO by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 16,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,239. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

