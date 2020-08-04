Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Grows By 8.6%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. 62,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

