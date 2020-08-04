Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Rises By 9.5%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $100,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,300. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

