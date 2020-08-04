Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Increases By 9.9%

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 30,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,960. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

