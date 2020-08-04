Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expands By 9.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $2,467,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,154,967.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,926 shares of company stock worth $7,564,847. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

