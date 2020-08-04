Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Increases By 9.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 1,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,958.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 64,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

