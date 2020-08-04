Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 130,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

