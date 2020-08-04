SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 5,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,578. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.62). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

