Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,547. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,099,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

