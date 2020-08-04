Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of SHI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.31.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
