Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SHI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

