SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $10.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 146,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

