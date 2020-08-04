SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

SMBK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,332. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

