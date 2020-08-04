Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Snap stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. 1,270,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,207,520. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock valued at $90,517,622.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Snap by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

