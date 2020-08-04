Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $144.16. 10,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

