Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Upgraded by Laurentian to Buy

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was upgraded by Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.16. The company had a trading volume of 759,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.83.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

